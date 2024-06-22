17 Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,871. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.02.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.