17 Capital Partners LLC Has $678,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $9.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,115. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

