17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 727,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,456. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.