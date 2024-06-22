17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.75. The stock had a trading volume of 348,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,953. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.