17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.66. 1,325,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.95 and a 200 day moving average of $178.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.