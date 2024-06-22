17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 750 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

17 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 62,733,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,456,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

