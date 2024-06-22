17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.29. 468,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

