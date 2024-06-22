1,709 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.06. 803,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.91. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

