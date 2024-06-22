1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 1,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Fulton Bank N.A. owned 0.67% of 1st Colonial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

Read More

