2,655 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. AppFolio accounts for about 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,631 shares of company stock worth $22,354,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average of $217.61. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.32 and a 52-week high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

