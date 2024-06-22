27,920 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Cloudflare accounts for 1.8% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,900,512.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,929.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,119 shares of company stock valued at $54,101,374 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $77.94. 6,598,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,710. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

