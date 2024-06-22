31,643 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $158.85. 1,046,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average of $156.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

