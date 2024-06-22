3,398 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $5,982,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,016,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

