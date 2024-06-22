3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,179 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 65,616 shares during the period. 3D Systems comprises about 3.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of 3D Systems worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

