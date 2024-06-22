4,894 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.14. 234,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,182. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

