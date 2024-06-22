61,684 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,570,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

