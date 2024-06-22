675 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. CrowdStrike makes up 1.4% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

CRWD traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $380.63. 54,077,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,505. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 718.17, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

