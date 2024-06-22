731 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KLA by 35.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of KLA by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Down 1.6 %

KLA stock traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $816.55. 1,995,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $876.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $744.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.83.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

