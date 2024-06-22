AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,308,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.64. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
