AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $190.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.64.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $7,426,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
