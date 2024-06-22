ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. ABM Industries accounts for 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,474,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 27.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,993,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,676. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

