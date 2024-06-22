Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture updated its FY24 guidance to $11.85-12.00 EPS.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.98. 8,481,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.26. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.