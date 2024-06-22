Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $131,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 214.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

ACN stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.98. 8,481,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

