Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.64

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €38.64 ($41.55) and traded as high as €38.98 ($41.91). Accor shares last traded at €38.44 ($41.33), with a volume of 767,334 shares trading hands.
Accor Stock Down 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is €40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.69.
About Accor
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
