ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.60. 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 9,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.