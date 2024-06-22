Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $161.23 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

