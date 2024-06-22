Advantage Energy’s (AAV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.81.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

