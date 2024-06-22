Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.03

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.04. Aemetis shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 372,473 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTX. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aemetis by 58.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

