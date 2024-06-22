Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Affirm has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.