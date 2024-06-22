ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.11 Million

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $33,028.41 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s launch date was October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,204,603 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.01560164 USD and is down -22.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $38,461.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

