AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $41.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.19.

Several research firms have commented on AB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.3 %

AB opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.16%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

