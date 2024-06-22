Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.92 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of State Street by 20.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in State Street by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 34,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 91,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,555,000 after purchasing an additional 337,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.24. 2,353,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.