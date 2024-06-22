Allied Investment Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,420,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 19,062.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 552,992 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after purchasing an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,147. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $245.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.57. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

