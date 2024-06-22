AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $642,613. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. 1,601,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,522. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.