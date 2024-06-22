AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.80.

NYSE:AME opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $642,613. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 516,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 857,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,278,000 after acquiring an additional 90,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

