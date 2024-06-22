ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.70. ANA shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 2,006 shares trading hands.

ANA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANA Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

