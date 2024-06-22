Analysts Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Target Price at $107.75

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Plexus

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.95. Plexus has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Plexus’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,206,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,206,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.