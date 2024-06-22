Analysts Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $72.47

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $58.95 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

