Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.7% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AON by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after buying an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.46. 5,510,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,442. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.97 and a 200 day moving average of $303.84. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

