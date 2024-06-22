Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of APO stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 80.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

