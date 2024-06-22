Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 678,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,375,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after buying an additional 502,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,928,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

APLE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

