Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $300.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

AMAT opened at $235.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.91 and a 200 day moving average of $192.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

