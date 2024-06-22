Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $2,075,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

