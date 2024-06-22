Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:ARES opened at $131.79 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,263,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,409,634 shares of company stock valued at $191,478,719. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 395.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

