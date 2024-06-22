ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.35

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and traded as high as $19.07. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 33,282 shares traded.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

About ArrowMark Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

