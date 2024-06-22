ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.35

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and traded as high as $19.07. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 33,282 shares traded.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ArrowMark Financial
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.