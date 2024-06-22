Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 5.7%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.35. Approximately 1,056,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,387,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

