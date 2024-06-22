AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £110 ($139.77) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £130 ($165.18) to £150 ($190.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($158.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a £113 ($143.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £121.57 ($154.47).

Shares of AZN opened at £124.72 ($158.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,997.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £109.88. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($120.22) and a 52 week high of £127.04 ($161.42).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

