Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires Shares of 2,600 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $355.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,596,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.65 and its 200 day moving average is $352.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

