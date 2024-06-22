Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.32. 725,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,539. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.