Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 15,226 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. UDR makes up approximately 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,992. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

Insider Activity

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.